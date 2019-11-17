Gordon SondlandGordon SondlandOfficial testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE‘s ambassador to the European Union (EU), reportedly kept top officials in the Trump administration updated on efforts to persuade Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE (D) ahead of Trump’s much-publicized July call with the country’s president.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Sondland updated officials, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyNew witness claims firsthand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Trump files to dismiss lawsuit from Bolton aide on impeachment testimony OMB official to testify in impeachment probe if subpoenaed after others refused MORE and Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryHighly irregular: Rudy, the president, and a venture in Ukraine White House releases rough transcript of early Trump-Ukraine call minutes before impeachment hearing Overnight Energy: Perry replacement faces Ukraine questions at hearing | Dem chair demands answers over land agency’s relocation | Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders unveil 0B Green New Deal public housing plan MORE, via email on the results of his efforts, which have become the center of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sondland’s reported efforts come as top officials, including the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera Trump makes social media player in impeachment White House official arrives to testify in impeachment probe MORE, have testified that they were uncomfortable with a “shadow” foreign policy seemingly being run out of the White House by Trump and his top lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGrowing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump Bloomberg, Patrick take different approaches after late entries into primary race MORE.

The White House’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Biden has been viewed by Democrats as an attempt to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election, while lawmakers have also taken issue with reports that the administration held up aid to Ukraine on condition of the country launching an investigation.

Trump and his allies have consistently denied that aid to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in conflicts with Russian-backed rebels in Crimea for years, was ever tied to an investigation of Biden, which they also argue was not tied to Biden’s entrance into the 2020 race in the Democratic primary.