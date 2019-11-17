Rasmussen asked this question about the Democrats’ politicized impeachment charade: “When they write or talk about the impeachment effort, are most reporters trying to help impeach President Trump, or block his impeachment? Or are most reporters simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner?”

The results:

Most voters don’t expect fair play from the media when it comes to news coverage of the Democrats’ impeachment attempt. Fifty-three percent (53%) of Likely U.S. Voters think most reporters are trying to help impeach President Trump when they write or talk about the impeachment effort. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 32% believe most reporters are simply interested in reporting the news in an unbiased manner. Eight percent (8%) say most are trying to block Trump’s impeachment.

My guess is that most of those who say the press is merely reporting the news don’t actually believe it, but are just Democratic Party loyalists.

Interestingly, minorities are more skeptical of reporters’ motives than whites:

Other minority voters (60%) believe even more strongly than whites (51%) and blacks (53%) that most reporters are trying to help impeach Trump.

I expect President Trump to do quite well with all the principal minority groups (blacks, Hispanics and Asians) in next year’s election.