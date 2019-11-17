Rapper Kanye West told thousands of people at Lakeowood Church in Houston on Sunday that “the trend” is going to shift in the culture war because “Jesus has won the victory,” and he is working to take the top talent in the entertainment industry and “bring them back to God.”

West made the comments on while stage with televangelist Joel Osteen, saying that he has known for a long time that God was calling him to use his gifts to spread the Gospel, but that the devil has been distracting him for a long time.

“Well, I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracted me for a long time,” West said. “And when I was, you know, in my lowest points, you know, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the the Hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown, and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and writing a ‘start a church in the middle of Calabasas,’ and even after that I went and made the the Life of Pablo album. I said this is a gospel album and I didn’t know how to totally make a gospel album, and the Christians that were around were too, I would say, beaten into submission by society to not speak up and profess the Gospel to me because I was a superstar. But the the only superstar is Jesus.”

West expressed frustration over how it is so easy to do the wrong things in life and to indulge in sin, but that the moment people “bring up the name of Jesus,” they are immediately told to “be quiet” and “quiet that down.”

“So even for someone who’s professing God and saying this is gonna be … a gospel album, the devil is gonna come and do everything he can to distract people from knowing how to fully be in service to the Lord, and all of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y’all see me use before God is now using for him,” West continued. “Because every time I stand up I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper.’”

West then signaled that there is a culture shift that is starting to take place where he and others are starting to reach out to the top talent in the entertainment industry and working to “bring them back to God.”

“You know, it’s like the devil stole all the good producers, the devil stole all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people, and said you got to come over and work for me,” West said. “And now the trend, the shift is going to to change, Jesus has won the victory … because now the greatest artist God ever created is now working for him.”

“We have writers. We have producers. We’re taking all the most fire producers and bring them back to God,” West continued. “All the best voices, all the best dancers, all the worship for us to see that it’s through Christ – following the Bible can free us all.”