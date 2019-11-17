A staffer for Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceREAD: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump White House releases rough transcript of early Trump-Ukraine call minutes before impeachment hearing MORE told lawmakers in a closed-door testimony that the July 25 call between President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that helped spark an ongoing impeachment inquiry was “unusual and inappropriate.”

Career foreign service officer and Pence staffer Jennifer Williams, who testified that she has firsthand knowledge of the discussion as one of a few officials who were on the call, made the remarks during a closed-door deposition, according to a transcript of her testimony released by House Democrats on Saturday.

During the testimony, Williams said that she found a few references made in Trump’s call with Zelensky – during which Trump asked the Ukraine leader to look into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBudget official says he didn’t know why military aid was delayed: report Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide READ: Foreign service officer Jennifer Williams’ closed-door testimony from the House impeachment inquiry MORE and his son’s dealings in Ukraine as well as the hack of the Democratic National Committee server in 2016 – to be “unusual, and more of a political nature.”

When asked by Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellNew witness claims firsthand account of Trump’s push for Ukraine probes Pelosi: Trump tweets on Yovanovitch show his ‘insecurity as an imposter’ Overnight Defense: Ex-Ukraine ambassador offers dramatic day of testimony | Talks of ‘crisis’ at State Department | Trump tweets criticism of envoy during hearing | Dems warn against ‘witness intimidation’ | Trump defends his ‘freedom of speech’ MORE (D-Calif.) during her testimony about her feelings on the concerns raised by Trump during the call, Williams said that she thinks she “found them to be more political in nature and, in the context of a foreign policy – or an engagement with a foreign leader, to be more political than diplomatic.”

“Some people would say that diplomacy itself is inherently political, and so everything diplomatic is , by definition, political also, but you had a strong reaction to that. Can you spell out what you saw improperly political about those mentions?” Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) asked Williams at one point during her testimony.

“I believe I found the specific mentions to be – to be more specific to the president in nature, to his personal agenda …as opposed to a broad foreign policy objective of the United States.” Williams responded.

“I guess for me it shed some light on possible other motivations behind a security assistance hold,” she also said of the call in her deposition.

Williams is slated to testify at a public hearing next Tuesday as part of the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry in Trump.

According to Politico, Williams provided her deposition to lawmakers against orders from the White House.