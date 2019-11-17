President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE in a tweet early Sunday weighed in on his trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying he began “phase one” of his annual physical on Saturday and “everything” was “very good (great!).”

“Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world,” he tweeted.

“Also began phase one of my yearly physical, he added. “Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year.”

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House said Saturday that Trump began “portions” of his physical at Walter Reed.

“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamTrump undergoes ‘portions’ of annual physical exam Trump opens new line of impeachment attack for Democrats Trump grants pardons to two service members in war-crimes cases MORE said in a statement.

Grisham also said that Trump left the Bethesda, Md. facility after “a quick exam and labs.” She added that the president greeted medical staff and the family of a soldier injured in Afghanistan during his visit, which lasted just more than two hours.

Trump did not have any events on his public schedule on Saturday.

An unidentified source told CNN that Trump’s physical was not on the president’s schedule on Friday.

Grisham told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro late Saturday that Trump decided to go to Walter Reed since it was a “down day.”

“He is healthy as can be,” she told Pirro. “He’s got more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night. He’s doing just fine.”

The president’s physician, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said after Trump’s most recent medical exam in February that there were “no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal, and neurologic systems.”

Officials noted at the time that the president had gained four pounds since an exam in January 2018 and his cholesterol was lower. His daily dosage of the cholesterol drug rosuvastatin was also increased to 40 milligrams daily.

–Brett Samuels contributed to this report, which was updated at 7:22 a.m.