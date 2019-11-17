President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE in a tweet early Sunday labeled Rep. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikFive takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony Trump defends Yovanovitch attack: ‘I have freedom of speech’ Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE (R-N.Y.) a “new Republican Star.”

“A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik!” he tweeted.

Trump made the remark while sharing a post from One America News Network host Liz Wheeler with a clip of Stefanik questioning former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera Trump makes social media player in impeachment White House official arrives to testify in impeachment probe MORE during Friday’s public impeachment inquiry hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Holy cow. Rep. @EliseStefanik absolutely wrecks Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy READ: Top NSC aide Tim Morrison’s closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony Top NSC aide puts Sondland at front lines of Ukraine campaign, speaking for Trump MORE & the Democrats’ entire impeachment premise,” Wheeler tweeted, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

A new Republican Star is born. Great going @EliseStefanik! https://t.co/9QH4oUa2eg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Stefanik during last week’s hearings emerged as a key defender of Trump on the Intelligence Committee.

Intelligence Committee ranking member (R-Calif.) Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesFive takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony White House releases rough transcript of early Trump-Ukraine call minutes before impeachment hearing Live coverage: Ex-Ukraine ambassador testifies in public impeachment hearing MORE at one point tried to turn the microphone over to her rather than GOP counsel, as mandated in a Democratic-written rule, causing Schiff to gavel her down.

Stefanik and Schiff at the first public hearing on Wednesday also got into a heated exchange over the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

“Will you be prohibiting witnesses from members’ questions as you have during the closed-door depositions?” she asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiff responded that the only time he did so is “when it was apparent that members were seeking to out the whistleblower.”

“I’m disturbed to hear members of the committee who have in the past voiced strong support for whistleblower protections seek to undermine those protections by outing the whistleblower,” he added.

Trump on Sunday morning also retweeted posts from Republicans on the House Oversight Committee and Stefanik herself.

Stefanik is on fire, the Oversight Republicans tweeted. “@RepAdamSchiff can do nothing but watch his #impeachment sham crumble.”

“How many times can Adam Schiff say ‘the Gentlewoman is NOT recognized’?” Stefanik asked. “He clearly has NO interest in letting Republicans have any say in the impeachment hearings,” she added. “Watch him interrupt us multiple times and refuse to yield for our parliamentary questions.”

How many times can Adam Schiff say “the Gentlewoman is NOT recognized”? He clearly has NO interest in letting Republicans have any say in the impeachment hearings. Watch him interrupt us multiple times and refuse to yield for our parliamentary questions pic.twitter.com/DnudgOe5Ed — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

Later Sunday, Trump also slammed former George W. Bush campaign aide and ABC contributor Matthew Dowd for a since-deleted tweet that read, “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.”

“Dowd never understood the pulse of the Republican Party, present or past. He’s just a 3rd rate hit job for Fake News @ABC!” Trump wrote.

Dowd never understood the pulse of the Republican Party, present or past. He’s just a 3rd rate hit job for Fake News @ABC! https://t.co/RMIWNmBqOb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Stefanik last week called Dowd’s comment “reprehensible.”

–This report was updated at 9:54 a.m.