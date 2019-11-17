On Sunday, following Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) performance during the impeachment hearing last week, President Donald Trump proclaimed that “a new Republican star [was] born.”

The president retweeted a message from One America News Network’s (OANN) Liz Wheeler in which Wheeler wrote: “Holy cow. Rep. @EliseStefanik absolutely wrecks Adam Schiff & the Democrats’ entire impeachment premise.”

The comment is linked to a video where Rep. Stefanik questions witness Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

“A new Republican Star is born,” Trump tweeted. “Great going @EliseStefanik!”

During her questioning of Yovanovitch, Stefanik focused on understood corruption in Ukraine, as well as the way in which the former ambassador was prepared by the Obama administration.

STEFANIK: Shifting gears to corruption in Ukraine. In your powerful deposition, you described, “We have long understood that strong anti-corruption efforts must form an essential part of our policy in Ukraine and now there is a window of opportunity to do that – and so why is this important, and why is this important to us? Put simply, anti-corruption efforts serve Ukraine’s interests, but they also serve ours as well.” Is that still your testimony? YOVANOVITCH: Yes. STEFANIK: And particularly at the critical time in 2014 after the Ukrainian elections, you testified that the Ukrainian people have made clear in that very election that they were done with corruption, correct? YOVANOVITCH: Yes. STEFANIK: And you also testified that the Ukrainians thought it would be a good idea to set up this architecture of a special investigative office that would be all about the crimes of corruption, correct? YOVANOVITCH: Yes. STEFANIK: And I know this was before you arrived in Ukraine, but you are aware that the first case that the U.S., U.K., and Ukraine investigators worked on was in fact against the owner of Burisma? YOVANOVITCH: Yes. STEFANIK: And that was during the Obama administration? YOVANOVITCH: Yes. STEFANIK: And in your testimony, and you said today, the investigation was never formally closed because “it’s frankly useful to keep that company hanging on a hook, right?” That’s your quote. YOVANOVITCH: Yeah. The Ukrainian investigation was never [unintelligible] as I understand it. STEFANIK: Partnered with the U.S. and the U.K. YOVANOVITCH: Although because we didn’t see the Ukrainians moving forward on that, we no longer partner with them on that case or in that way. STEFANIK: But let’s take a first step, a step back, the first time you personally became aware of Burisma was actually when you were being prepared by the Obama State Department for your Senate confirmation hearings, and this was in the form of practice questions and answers. This was your deposition, and you testified that in this particular practice Q&A with the Obama State Department, it wasn’t just generally about Burisma and corruption, it was specifically about Hunter Biden and Burisma. Is that correct? YOVANOVITCH: Yes, it is. STEFANIK: And the exact quote from your testimony, ambassador, is, “The way the question was phrased in this model Q&A was, ‘What can you tell us about Hunter Biden’s, you know, being named to the board of Burisma.’” So, for the millions of Americans watching, President Obama’s own State Department was so concerned about potential conflicts of interest from Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma that they raised it themselves while prepping this wonderful ambassador nominee before her confirmation, and yet our Democratic colleagues and the chairman of this committee cry foul when we dare ask that same question that the Obama State Department was so concerned about, but we will continue asking it.

In what has been called a political stunt by some commentators, Stefanik had previously tried to question Yovanovitch during an earlier portion of the hearing, but was essentially gagged by committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

When Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) attempted to yield some of his time to Stefanik, Schiff repeatedly interrupted the congresswoman, claiming Nunes’ conduct was against the rules, that the only person to whom he could yield time was counsel.

Schiff was correct. A House resolution pertaining to the impeachment inquiry states in part: “Only the chair and ranking minority member, or a Permanent Select Committee employee if yielded to by the chair or ranking minority member, may question witnesses during such periods of questioning.”

Stefanik later tweeted out a video of the interruptions:

The representative wrote: “Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.”