President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE reportedly halted plans to ban some e-cigarette flavors earlier this month due to fears of job losses.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump abruptly backed off the proposed ban, which would have halted the sales of mint flavors as well as candy and fruit flavors, because he feared it could have a negative impact on his campaign as he sought to tout the economy.

Trump, who had previously supported the ban reportedly on the urging of first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpResistance or unhinged behavior? Partisan hatred reaches Trump’s family Trump to attend NATO leaders meeting The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats open televised impeachment hearings MORE and his daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump to tour Apple factory with Tim Cook on Wednesday Resistance or unhinged behavior? Partisan hatred reaches Trump’s family On The Money: Appeals court clears way for Congress to seek Trump financial records | Fed chief urges Congress to boost US workforce | Federal deficit hits 4 billion in one month | China talks hit snag over agricultural purchases MORE, refused to sign a decision memo ahead of a planned morning news conference on Nov. 4, according to the Post.

“He didn’t know much about the issue and was just doing it for Melania and Ivanka,” said a senior administration official, according to the Post.

A White House spokesperson refused to comment to the Post on the proposed ban or Trump’s reported reversal, adding that the administration was committed to protecting children’s health.

“President Trump and this administration are committed to responsibly protecting the health of children,” Judd Deere told the newspaper. “At this time, we are in an ongoing rulemaking process, and I will not speculate on the final outcome.”

E-cigarette manufacturers have come under scrutiny in recent months due to a rise of lung illnesses in teens and young adults thought to be related to vaping amid explosive popularity of the devices among younger Americans.