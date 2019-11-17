President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE on Sunday afternoon blasted Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Chris Wallace on Yovanovitch testimony: ‘If you’re not moved, you don’t have a pulse’ Bret Baier says Trump tweet added an article of impeachment in real time MORE after the “Fox News Sunday” anchor grilled House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseLive updates on impeachment: Schiff fires warning at GOP over whistleblower Bottom Line Trump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon MORE (R-La.) on the House impeachment inquiry.

“.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past,” Trump tweeted.

Trump attacked Wallace over his impeachment coverage, including unfavorably comparing to him his father, in October as well.

In his interview with Scalise Sunday, Wallace pressed the No. 2 House Republican on his characterization of the diplomats who have testified before the House Intelligence Committee in the past week as “[Committee Chair Adam] Schiff’s witnesses.”

Wallace countered that all of the witnesses had worked within the Trump administration, with Scalise responding that senior State Department official George Kent, top Ukraine envoy Bill Taylor, and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie Yovanovitch‘Saturday Night Live’ presents Trump impeachment hearings with ‘pizzazz’ of soap opera Trump makes social media player in impeachment White House official arrives to testify in impeachment probe MORE all testified they never witnessed impeachable offenses.

“With all due respect, that very badly mischaracterizes what they said,” Wallace said. “They were asked, William Taylor, for instance, the acting Ambassador to Ukraine, was asked whether or not these were impeachable offenses. He said ‘I’m there as a fact witness. I’m not there to pass judgment,’ but he made it clear what he thought about what the president was doing.”