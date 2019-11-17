President Donald Trump harshly criticized Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday for his interview with Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was defending the president against the impeachment inquiry.

“@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’ lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show,” the president wrote in a tweet. “This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve!”

During the interview, Wallace continuously pushed back against the points made by Scalise, the House minority whip, as he defended Trump.

The Washington Examiner pointed out that Trump has repeatedly mentioned Wallace’s father, former 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace, when he criticizes the journalist.

Chris Wallace even mentioned the subject during a meeting with Fox advertisers last month to discuss the president’s attacks against the network.

“He often likes to say about me, ‘You know, I was covered by Mike Wallace, I liked him much more,’” Chris Wallace said. “To which my reaction is always: ‘One of us has a daddy problem, and it’s not me.'”