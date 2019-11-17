President TrumpDonald John TrumpGOP divided over impeachment trial strategy Official testifies that Bolton had ‘one-on-one meeting’ with Trump over Ukraine aid Louisiana governor wins re-election MORE on Sunday touted an upcoming cash payout to farmers that is planned for before the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our great Farmers will recieve another major round of ‘cash,’ compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving,” he tweeted.

“The smaller farms and farmers will be big beneficiaries,” he added. “In the meantime, and as you may have noticed, China is starting to buy big again. Japan deal DONE. Enjoy!”

While the president said the cash will come from tariffs on Chinese products, Reuters noted it will actually be part of a U.S. government aid package.

The Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it would start its second round of payments to U.S. farmers amid the trade war with China. The payments are reportedly part of a $16 billion aid package revealed in May.

China has added tariffs on U.S. agricultural products after the Trump administration placed taxes on Chinese goods as part of the trade dispute, which has lasted more than a year. Washington and Beijing are in the midst of negotiating a trade agreement, with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow Lawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE saying officials are “getting close” to a deal.