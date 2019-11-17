The Democrats started their open impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump this week, and based on the way the media is lashing out at Republicans, it’s not going well.

On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey explains the issues with the first round of open hearings against the president and points out the left’s sexist attacks on conservative women.

LISTEN:

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik inspired numerous attacks from the media, including being accused of being unqualified for her position because she dared to challenge House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on committee rules. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Refuses To Let Elise Stefanik Question Witness)

LISTEN:

Plus, CNN tried to use Kellyanne Conway’s husband against her and then lied about what they were doing. Conway called out CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer for his tactics.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Thanks for watching this week’s episode and make sure you check out past episodes:

Unfit To Print Episode 30: ABC Chooses Royal Interview Over Taking Down Pedophile Sex Ring

Unfit To Print Episode 29: Media Excuses Dems Sketchy Secret Impeachment Hearings