BANGKOK—The U.S. and South Korea postponed a major air exercise that was set to begin Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said, in a bid to appease North Korea and break gridlocked disarmament talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

At a press briefing Sunday with his South Korean counterpart, Mr. Esper said the postponement was “an act of good will…and advancement of peace”—though he denied it was “a concession” to North Korea.

He urged Pyongyang to come back to the negotiation table, adding that the U.S. military would remain at a high state of readiness.

The Pentagon and South Korea’s defense ministry postponed the air exercise, known as the Combined Flying Training Event, hoping to re-energize the stalled denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, defense officials said.

They stressed that the exercise, a successor to the Vigilant Ace exercise that was canceled last year, was only being postponed this year to create a window of opportunity for talks with the North. The exercise, which would have included about 60 aircraft from the U.S. and South Korea combined, had been scheduled to begin Monday in South Korea.

North Korea has labeled such allied exercises as rehearsals for an invasion against it and a violation of an agreement between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to improve relations.

“The reason we’re doing that is to give the North Koreans an opportunity to reconsider their recent provocations and get back to the negotiating table,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters traveling with him Sunday. “We the military stand firmly in support of the diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula peacefully.”

While denuclearization talks with North Korea have broken down, the U.S. administration remains eager to keep the door open to diplomacy and give President Trump another chance at what would be a major foreign-policy victory.

Last month, North Korea walked out of the first formal denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. in about seven months. Directly after the breakdown, the Kim regime’s chief negotiator accused Washington officials of failing to offer Pyongyang adequate concessions.

There has been no announcement of a future meeting between the two sides since, while Pyongyang has repeatedly dangled a year-end deadline for Washington to improve its offers for diplomatic, security, and economic aid.

The U.S. administration remains eager to keep the door open to diplomacy—prompting this push to consider another bow to the North’s concerns. Mr. Esper, who visited Seoul in recent days, hinted that scaling back joint military exercises was a possibility. Both he and Gen. Milley, the Pentagon’s top military officer, have said the U.S. could dial back exercises if diplomacy required it.

“I don’t see this as a concession,” Mr. Esper said Sunday. “I see this as a good-faith effort by the United States and the Republic of Korea to enable peace, to shape the terrain, if you will, to facilitate a political agreement…that leads to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

A few hours after Mr. Esper’s remarks, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the regime’s will to maintain diplomacy with the U.S. was shrinking. “Explicitly speaking, even if the DPRK-U.S. dialogue is held in the future, the nuclear issue would never be put under discussion before the withdrawal of the U.S. hostile policy would be put on the agenda for the sake of improved relations with the DPRK,” it said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang, though, has appeared to keep diplomatic channels open. “Now that we have already informed the U.S. side of our requirements and priority matters, the ball is in the U.S. court,” a senior North Korean diplomat said in a statement published by state media during the week.

Washington and Seoul have downscaled military exercises since last summer as a conciliatory gesture, after President Trump’s inaugural summit with North Korea’s Mr. Kim in Singapore last year.

Exercises that have typically involved tens of thousands of American and South Korean troops in field maneuvers have been reduced to mostly computer-simulated drills that test the allies’ ability to respond to a hypothetical North Korean attack on the South.

Gen. Robert Abrams, the commander of the 28,500 U.S. troops permanently stationed in South Korea, has said field training does continue on a smaller scale, and that military officials had chosen not to publicize them to avoid upsetting the North.

