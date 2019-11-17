Seven employees at a Milwaukee Popeyes lost their jobs after a massive brawl broke out at the fast-food chain, according to a video of the incident.

A cell phone video from inside the fast-food joint shows a group of employees engaging in a vicious brawl while customers were inside the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. on November 13, WITI reported.

“I heard one of them yell, ‘It’s a fight,” said Richard Fourté, who caught the brawl on his cell phone camera. “They ran to the back by the grills, OK. Now, there was a fight back there. I didn’t get that one on tape.”

Once Fourté began recording, the fight turned violent, with several employees throwing punches at each other.

Although Fourté got the video, he left without placing a food order.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich,” Fourté said.

When the police arrived at the scene, no arrests were made because no weapons were involved. It is unclear what started the brawl in the first place.

Popeyes locations have become hotbeds of violence recently, especially as customers and employees alike are clamoring with such enthusiasm for the chain’s recently released chicken sandwich that people will stop at nothing to get their hands on one.

Earlier in November, fights over the chicken sandwich became deadly when a man was allegedly stabbed to death at a Maryland Popeyes and another incident in the same month at a California Popeyes saw two couples breaking out into a brawl over a long wait time at the chain.

Back in August, an enraged Popeyes customer allegedly leaped through a drive-thru window at a Popeyes location and brawled with three employees at the fast-food joint.