Past support for New York City’s stop and frisk was an inconvenient truth for former Mayor Michael Bloomberg amid a potential Democratic presidential primary run, but he came forward with a mea culpa on Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

“I can’t change history; however, today, I want you to know I realize back then I was wrong,” Bloomberg told a predominantly black church Sunday, the Post reported.

Bloomberg said he is “sorry we didn’t” recognize the full effects on African American and Latino communities soon enough, per the report.

“I got something important wrong,” he reportedly repeated for emphasis.

The stop-and-frisk practice gave police wide authority to detain people they suspected of committing a crime. Bloomberg aggressively pursued the tactic when he first took over as mayor in 2002.

Under the program, New York City police officers made it a routine practice to stop and search multitudes of mostly black and Hispanic men to see if they were carrying weapons.

Police claimed that people were only targeted if officers had a reasonable suspicion that they were breaking the law.

But while the searches did lead to weapons being confiscated, the overwhelming majority of people who were detained and frisked were let go because they hadn’t done anything wrong.

Many men found the encounters humiliating and degrading, and statistics showed that minorities were far more likely to be subjected to such a search.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made ending stop-and-frisk a centerpiece of his first run for office.

Bloomberg told the congregation Sunday that he wants to earn back the trust of black and Latino communities.

