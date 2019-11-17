Kanye West joined Pastor Joel Osteen on stage at his Lakewood Church on Sunday and said he plans to recruit the best talent in the music industry and release new Christian music every month.

“This music is going to come every month. We dropping that heat. We’re in the studio. God is strengthening our hands,” Kanye West said to the over 17,000 in attendance and the millions watching on livestream.

“The devil stole all the good producers, the devil stole all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good businesspeople, and said you’ve got to come work for me,” West said.

“We have writers. We have producers. We’re taking all the most fire producers and bring them back to God,” the Grammy-winner said to the roar of applause. “All the best voices, all the best dancers, all the worship for us to see that it’s through Christ — following the Bible can free us all.”

Osteen and West treated the audience to a Q&A, which saw the Chicago crooner confess that he could feel God pulling him closer for several years.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the Devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” West explained. “When I was in my lowest point, God was there with me.”

Boasting his open arrogance, which stems from a never ending belief in his own musical talent, West said “Jesus has won the victory because now the greatest artist that God has ever created is working for him.”

“When we bring up the name of Jesus, we’re told to be quiet. Every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God,’” West continued.

West explained how he came to make Jesus Is King, his ninth consecutive number one album and his first Gospel album.

“I didn’t know how to make a Gospel album and the Christians that were around were too beaten into submission by society to speak up and profess the Gospel to me because I was a superstar,” West said. “The only superstar is Jesus.”

West said that the devil created distractions while he was making Jesus Is King

The pair ended the Q&A with West delivering a prayer. West is set to perform later on Sunday evening at Lakewood with his concert-style “Sunday Service” performance.

