Three people are dead after an attacker opened fire on two people outside an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday.

Authorities discovered the suspect — a male — dead in the store parking lot outside a vehicle with a deceased man and a woman inside.

An armed good Samaritan is said to have stopped the suspect from firing on any other people.

What are the details?



The incident took place around 9:50 a.m. in Duncan, Oklahoma, according to a spokesperson of the Duncan Police Department.

USA Today reported that the suspect began firing in the Walmart parking lot and, according to a witness, stopped when a bystander pointed a pistol at the suspect’s head and demanded he stop shooting.

A spokesperson for the department said, “We can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. Once female and one male were deceased in [a] car and one male outside of the car. A handgun was found on the scene.”

CNN affiliate KSWO and The Duncan Banner newspaper, quoting local police, also said the gunman was among three killed in the parking lot.

A spokesperson for the store told the outlet that the shooting was an “isolated incident,” and not an “active shooter situation.”

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

Officers are seeking witnesses to the shooting, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told The Associated Press.