(FOX NEWS) — California police are on the hunt Monday for a group of “unknown suspects” who opened fire last night at a backyard football viewing party in Fresno and left four people dead.

Investigators say 10 people overall were hit with gunfire during the incident, which unfolded around 8 p.m. local time.

Three people were reported dead at the scene, while a fourth succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Five of those wounded had non-life threatening injuries while a sixth person is being treated after he was grazed by a bullet, according to Fresno Deputy Chief Michael Reid.

Read the full story ›