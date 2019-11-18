A strong majority of Americans said in a new poll that they think President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE’s actions in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, which helped spark an impeachment inquiry, were “wrong.”

The ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Monday found that 70 percent of respondents said his actions in the call, in which he asked Ukraine’s leader to look into 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Biden says he won’t legalize marijuana because it may be a ‘gateway drug’ Impeachment hearings don’t move needle with Senate GOP MORE and his son were wrong.

A slim majority, 51 percent, of those who condemned the president’s actions said that he should be impeached and removed from office, while 19 percent of them said they did not think Trump’s actions warranted impeachment.

A fourth of the poll’s respondents found no fault with Trump’s actions in the July phone call.

According to the poll, 32 percent of respondents said their “positions on impeaching President Trump were established” before reports of the call first emerged back in September, while 67 percent said they didn’t decide on the matter until after the scandal began to unfold.

Twenty-one percent of respondents said they decided on the matter after the first round of public hearings in the inquiry last week.

House Democrats launched an inquiry into Trump in late September after a whistleblower complaint detailed Trump’s call with Zelensky. The whistleblower, whose identity remains unknown, said Trump asked Zelensky to look into Biden and his son’s business dealings in the Ukraine after the U.S. withheld aid to Kyiv.

Trump has railed against House Democrats over the inquiry since it launched and contended the phone call was “totally perfect.”

The new poll from ABC News and Ipsos was conducted between Nov. 16-17 and has a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points. The survey has been weighted for factors, including gender, race, education, census region, household income, metropolitan status and political party affiliation.