While most Americans say they aren’t following the continuing impeachment inquiry closely, 70% believe President Donald Trump’s request to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter was wrong, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Monday.

According to the poll of a random 506 adults conducted from Nov. 16-17:

70% said Trump’s request was wrong;

51% said his actions were both wrong and he should be impeached and removed from office;

19% think his actions were wrong and he should be impeached but not removed;

19% believe Trump should be neither impeached by the house or convicted by the Senate;

25% think Trump did nothing wrong.

32% said they made up their minds about impeaching trump before the news broke about his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy;

21% said they are following the hearings closely;

67% of those following the hearings closely think Trump’s actions were wrong and he should be impeached and removed from office;

41% of Democrats said they made up their minds about impeachment said they made up their minds before the Ukraine news became public.

The poll’s results carried a margin of error of 4.8 points.