Chick-fil-A faced intense backlash over the company’s announcement on Monday morning that it was deciding to cave to left-wing outrage mobs by abandoning its support for mainstream Christian organizations like the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“As Chick-fil-A expands globally and into more liberal parts of the U.S., the chicken chain plans to change which charities it donates to after years of bad press and protests from the LGBT community,” Bisnow reported Monday. “Beginning next year, Chick-fil-A will move away from its current philanthropic structure, Bisnow has learned. After donating to more than 300 charitable organizations this year, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain will instead focus on three initiatives with one accompanying charity each: education, homelessness and hunger.”

Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos added, “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are. There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

Chick-fil-A’s decision appeared to backfire, judging by reaction online — which was overwhelmingly negative on the political Right and still did not satisfy many on the political Left.

Here are just some of the reactions Chick-fil-A received from the political Right:

Dana Loesch: “Did Chick-Fil-A bend the knee to the mob? In their statement Chick-fil-A said they are going to now donate to charities that focus on ‘education, homelessness and hunger.’ That’s literally what the Salvation Army does. Fellowship of Christian Athletes? A group that facilities fellowship of faithful high schoolers and encourages embracing Christ’s top command to love one another? So bad to encourage those values today, apparently.”

Prominent HotAir blogger AllahPundit: “With today’s Chick-fil-A news, it’s finally safe for all of us righties to admit that the food is nothing special”

Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh: “Chick fil A defied the LGBT rage mob for years and only grew in popularity because of it. Now all of a sudden they cave. This is the most pointless and counter productive surrender I’ve ever seen.”

Former Governor Mike Huckabee: “The sad message of [Chick-fil-A] is quite clear- they surrendered to anti- Christian hate groups. Tragic.”

Rod Dreher: “Shame, shame on you, [Chick-fil-A]. You are the 3rd most successful fast food franchise in the US. You had no reason to capitulate. But you did. Yes, shame on the progressive bullies too — yet the greater shame is yours, Chick-fil-A, you cowards.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX): “And now my attitude toward [Chick-fil-A] is ‘meh.’ It’s just like every other corporation that ultimately capitulates. Sundays not far behind?”

NewsBusters Vice President Dan Gainor: “Our friends from [Chick-fil-A] backstabbing the people who made them successful”

OANN host Liz Wheeler: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: stops selling guns, alienates base, loses millions of dollars. NFL: caves to National Anthem protests, alienates base, loses millions of dollars. Chick-fil-A: CAN WE GET SOME OF THAT ACTION?!”

Rita Panahi: “After ignoring the Leftist rage mob for years & becoming the most popular fast food brand [Chick-fil-A] displays shameful cowardice in pulling funding from groups such as the [Salvation Army] who feed the homeless incl homeless LGBT”

Radio host/commentator Jesse Kelly: “Shame on [Chick-fil-A]. The LGBT bully mob is unquestionably the most powerful mob in America today. Everyone bends the knee or risk their wrath. Makes me freaking ill. Live look at Chick-fil-A headquarters when they found out how much money they could make by expanding into liberal areas:”

Former political candidate Rob Maness: “Oh my. Very saddened by [Chick-fil-A] becoming just another part of the crappy corporate culture we now live in.”

Billy Hallowell: “I remember a lot of people going out on a limb to defend [Chick-fil-A]. Everyone stood by the company for standing by its values. That’s what makes today a bit of a sad day for so many people who saw the company as a beacon of hope in a messed up culture. That light seems dimmer.”

Allie Beth Stuckey: “Really [Chick-fil-A]? This is the direction you want to go? You’ve garnered the unconditional support of millions not in spite of but BECAUSE OF your stances, which is the sole reason you’re successful. Idiocy. Bye! You’re never going to get the support of the woke, no matter what you do. Now you’re just going to polarize people (your primary customers!!!) who liked that you supported Christian charities despite what the leftist mob said.”

Chad Felix Greene: “It seems [Chick-fil-A] is about to learn a hard lesson that attempting to appease the outrage mob is much harder than simply ignoring them.”

Lauren Chen: “There’s no point trying to appease people who hate you and lie about you. You’ll bend the knee to please them but they’ll hate you anyway. Chick-fil-A made a mistake.”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro: “Chick-Fil-A has survived and thrived because they served everyone AND refused to cater to the cancel culture. Now they’ve caved at the behest of the censorious Left. This is a terrible move and just the latest indicator that the center cannot hold.”

Steve Cortes: “Here’s the paradox as well, no matter how hard [Chick-fil-A] tries, they’ll never placate the leftists. They’ll never be ‘woke’ enough…”

Columnist Kurt Schlichter: “Chick Fil-A: Let’s sell out our principles to buy the love of the left and diss those who supported us when we needed it. The Left: Screw you Chik Fil-A. Us Normals: Screw you Chik Fil-A. Remember, cowardice and weakness makes everyone hate you.”

Classical liberal Dave Rubin: “The decision makes absolutely no sense. @ChickfilA was actually cool because it stood up to the progressive mind virus which is cancel culture. I’m not going back to that sad, dry, pathetic Burger King chicken sandwich. No way, no how. Back to the home cooked frying pan…”

Dan Bongino tweeted: “I’m done. Good luck Chick-Fil-A, I’m sure the snowflake SJW crowd will fill your stores like we did.”

Dan Bongino tweeted: "I'm done. Good luck Chick-Fil-A, I'm sure the snowflake SJW crowd will fill your stores like we did."

Despite Chick-fil-A’s attempts to be “woke,” many on the political Left were left unsatisfied:

The Hoarse Whisperer, a large far-left Twitter account, wrote: “Still won’t be eating at Chick-fil-A.”

Far-left New York Times columnist Charles Blow: “It’s not abt sandwiches. I’ve never had either. But I would never spend a dime at chick-fil-a. Homophobia is deadly. Kids kill themselves. Particularly black kids. ‘Not only are blk youth increasingly likely to attempt suicide, but those attempts are also more likely to be fatal.’”

Joshua Israel: “This is a major step for a company that has come to symbolize anti-LGBTQ discrimination. But they have work to do if they want to be an inclusive company.”

GLAAD: “If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families.”

Chad Felix Greene, who is conservative, tweeted out a thread showing leftists’ negative reactions to Chick-fil-A’s announcement:

