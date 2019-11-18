Two people were killed at a Walmart in Oklahoma by a man who opened fire in the parking lot on Monday before turning the weapon on himself after an armed citizen confronted him.

The assailant, who has not yet been identified, shot and killed a man and a woman in the parking lot and when he was “confronted by an armed citizen, he then turned the gun on himself,” The Daily Mail reported.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Duncan Police Department wrote:

At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene. We will update as more information comes in.

“Officials with Duncan Public Schools confirmed all schools were placed on lockdown during the investigation,” ABC 5 reported. “The lockdown has been lifted.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.