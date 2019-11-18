(CNBC) — The age-verification system for e-cigarette maker Juul did not adequately vet customers, permitting “thousands” of deliveries to “phony names and addresses in California,” including 17 shipments to an individual named “Beer Can,” California’s attorney Xavier Becerra alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

California’s suit alleges Juul illegally marketed to and sold e-cigarettes to minors. The lawsuit outlines alleged weaknesses in the company’s age verification system that allowed minors to buy e-cigarettes from the company’s online store. It’s the latest in a number of legal headaches for Juul, including a whistleblower lawsuit from a former executive claiming the company knowingly sold tainted nicotine pods.

“While Juul’s profits soared, their users became addicted and health compromised,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

Read the full story ›