California has announced plans to stop buying vehicles from automakers that backed President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE during the state’s battle over whether it can set tougher emissions standards.

The California Department of General Services issued a statement Friday saying the state plans to end purchases from automakers that have not committed to following California’s tailpipe emission regulations, including General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler, by January.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomCalifornia governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill California regulators open investigation into power outages means to prevent wildfires Hillicon Valley: Schumer questions Army over use of TikTok | Federal court rules against random searches of travelers’ phones | Groups push for election security funds in stopgap bill | Facebook’s new payment feature | Disney+ launch hit by glitches MORE (D) tweeted Monday confirming the announcement.

Carmakers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of CA’s buying power. CA will stop purchasing vehicles from carmakers that have refused to protect our air & chosen to follow the regressive ways of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/WpW2Eotaxl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 16, 2019

General Motors, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler have taken the president’s side as he loosens Obama-era restrictions on tailpipe emissions and takes steps to prevent California from having its own regulations.

The state bought $58.6 million worth of vehicles from General Motors, $55.8 million from Fiat Chrysler and $10.6 million from Toyota between 2016 and 2018, according to Reuters. California buys between 2,000 and 3,000 vehicles a year, The New York Times reported.

California will now obtain vehicles from Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW, the four automakers that have committed to following the state’s regulations, according to the Times.

The Department of Justice issued subpoenas against those four automakers earlier this month, saying if they coordinated, they could violate antitrust laws.

The state also announced that it plans to stop purchasing sedans that are “solely powered by an internal combustion engine,” except for public safety vehicles.

General Motors said in a statement to Reuters that California’s decision was unfortunate.

“Removing vehicles like the Chevy Bolt and prohibiting GM and other manufacturers from consideration will reduce California’s choices for affordable, American-made electric vehicles and limit its ability to reach its goal of minimizing the state government’s carbon footprint, a goal that GM shares,” spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said.

Trump and California have gone head-to-head in the emissions battle, with the administration originally proposing in 2018 a rollback expected to increase petroleum consumption by 500,000 barrels a day.

The administration has since walked back its proposal to unravel the Obama-era regulations and is now considering mandating a 1.5 percent increase in fuel efficiency.

Thirteen states have adopted California’s emissions standards, and 22 states have joined California in a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency objecting to the president’s restrictions on California’s authority over tailpipe emissions in the state.