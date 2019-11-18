On Sunday, NBC News reporter Ben Kesslen posted a screenshot of an Instagram post from Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, that quickly drew backlash online.

As noted by Kesslen, the post includes a photo of Mayor Pete at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin. The caption, posted by Chasten, is a flirty “This guy.”

“Is this….at the holocaust memorial in Berlin….,” a stunned Kesslen posted Sunday night.

is this….at the holocaust memorial in berlin…. pic.twitter.com/8bvmz9Zs7z — ben kesslen (@benkesslen) November 18, 2019

The photo remains up on Chasten’s Instagram:

The replies to the reporter’s post were filled with people calling Pete “tone deaf” and remarking that the photo and “innuendo” caption was “inappropriate,” considering the location.

Here’s a sampling of some of that reaction via Twitter:

Stupid and tasteless. Pete and his husband need to grow up before even suggesting that Pete is or ever will be prepared for high office. He hasn’t even managed his mayoral office well. Maybe it’s just me, but I’d imagine the Holocaust Memorial isn’t the right instagram backdrop for fawning innuendo about ur husband My partner and I went to Auschwitz-Birkenau. We took many photos of what we saw there. We took no photos of ourselves. I don’t think we even took photos where the other person happened to be in the shot. There are some things that you just don’t do if you have self-awareness. Just another example of the tone-deafness that seems to emanate from the entire campaign. I hate the idea of a former concentration camp being used as a GQ-esque photo op. If Ilhan Omar did that, she’d be accused of anti-semitism. Is media golden boy @PeteButtigieg going to have to answer questions for this wildly inappropriate pic?

And via Instagram:

When you pose for the couple pic at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin… This is so horrible and disappointing Ew, really? Pretty disrespectful, bro Yikes F***ing delete this This is a Holocaust memorial not a place to take Instagram photos… This is really poor taste Read the f***ing room my guy. Show some respect at a literal holocaust memorial maybe??? This…is the memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe…

And here’s a taste of the reaction: pic.twitter.com/yfHzWoSCfG — Amanda Prestigiacomo (@AmandaPresto) November 18, 2019

The photo was posted by chasten in 2017.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Sunday, Pete recently ran into controversy over an apparently false claim of endorsement:

Far-left Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is facing a new scandal involving the black community after reports surfaced over the weekend that indicated Buttigieg falsely claimed to have endorsements for his plan to reach out to the black community, used a stock photo from Africa to depict African-Americans, and falsely claimed that the plan had support from hundreds of black voters who were actually white.

“In July, he released his campaign’s chief piece of policy outreach to black voters, called ‘The Douglass Plan: A Comprehensive Investment in the Empowerment of Black America.’ The plan covers everything from criminal justice reform to public health care, education, and beyond,” The Intercept reported. “It proposes using federal contracting rules to increase the amount of contracts going to minority- and women-owned firms to 25 percent, and offers student loan deferment and forgiveness to Pell Grant recipients who go on to start businesses that employ at least three people.”

The Democrat’s campaign had promoted a list of 400 supposedly black South Carolina supporters of his plan, though nearly half the people on the list were white.