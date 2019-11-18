Chick-fil-A will stop donating to organizations and charities that people consider to be “anti-LGBTQ,” according to an exclusive report by Bisnow.

What are the details?

Chick-fil-A will no longer make donations to charities with non-diverse views on human sexuality, the report states, “after years of bad press and protests from the LGBT community.” Incidents, such as a variety of airports denying Chick-fil-A of prime real estate and mass protests against the restaurant chain, have been at the forefront of many Chick-fil-A headlines in recent years.

Kicking off in 2020, the company will “move away from its current philanthropic structure,” the report explains, and will instead “focus on three initiatives with one accompanying charity each: education, homelessness, and hunger.”

“There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Tim Tassopoulos, the company’s president and COO, told Bisnow. “There are lots of articles and newscasts about Chick-fil-A, and we thought we needed to be clear about our message.”

The Christian-founded company, under the new guidelines, will no longer donate to Christian organizations such as the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, or the Paul Anderson Youth Home. Instead, the company will begin giving sizable donations to organizations such as Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International, and to local food banks.

Such a move, according to Tassopoulos, “provides more focus and more clarity” on the business itself.

“We think [education, hunger and homelessness] are critical issues in communities where we do business in the U.S,” he added.

What else?

Each donation will be provided on an annual grant basis and will be annually reviewed.

The outlet reports that “the mission of the company is to serve all members of its many communities.”

“When there is a tension, we want to make sure we’re being clear. We think this is going to be helpful,” Tassopoulos explained. “It’s just the right thing to do: to be clear, caring and supportive, and do it in the community.”