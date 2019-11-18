Christine Blasey Ford was given the American Civil Liberties Union’s Roger Baldwin Courage Award Sunday night in Los Angeles, KCBS-TV reported, adding that her appearance was a surprise and that she was recognized for her testimony during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination process in 2018.

Ford — who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers over 30 years ago — told the adoring crowd that “when I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen, providing information to the Senate that I believed would be relevant to the Supreme Court nomination process. I thought anyone in my position of course would do the same thing.”

It’s worth noting that Debra Katz — Ford’s attorney as she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee — said her client was partially motivated to come forward because of her opposition to Kavanaugh’s stance on abortion.

‘I was not prepared for the venom’

After bringing up the “example of Anita Hill” — who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his 1991 nomination process — Ford recounted at length what she endured as a result of her testimony:

I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed. I was not prepared for the venom, the persistent attacks, the vilification, the loss of personal privacy, and the collateral damage to my friends and my family. I was not prepared to be physically threatened or to be forced out of our home for over three months. I have learned a lot over the past year. I have learned that there’s a well-financed attack machine out there ready to flood the Internet and the media anytime I raise my head. And I know it’s not gonna go away. I’ve also continued to learn that the ethical promise to sexual assault survivors to do no further harm is easily ignored by journalists who selectively abstract meaningless details that are twisted and weaponized against me. And although I underestimated the pain, I also underestimated the love and the support that I have received.

Ford also invoked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and “all the brave men and women” who “come forward to tell the truth.”

Yovanovitch — who testified against President Donald Trump as part of House impeachment hearings — admitted the Obama administration prepped her on how to answer questions regarding Hunter Biden and his involvement with Burisma prior to her Senate confirmation hearings. It’s also been alleged that Yovanovitch lied under oath during her closed-door testimony with House impeachment investigators on Oct. 11.

Ford also mentioned former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick — a previous winner of the ACLU courage award who’s known for kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Kaepernick was ripped by rapper Jay-Z and the NFL over the weekend after his last-minute scrapping of a scheduled workout in conjunction with the league and then holding his own workout at an Atlanta high school over an hour away from the previously agreed upon site.

Here is a video of Ford’s acceptance speech:

[embedded content]

Kavanaugh accuser receives ACLU ‘Courage Award’



youtu.be

