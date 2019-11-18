Christine Blasey Ford — who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year of sexual assaulting her when they were teenagers — has come out urging Americans to stand up for impeachment witness and former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, whose testimony was critical of President Donald Trump.

What are the details?

Dr. Blasey Ford made the call for support of Amb. Yovanovitch while accepting a “courage” award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, who honored the professor “for her brave testimony before Congress last year.”

After speaking about her experience in the spotlight during and since she testified at the contentious nomination hearings of Justice Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford told her audience, “It’s not just survivors that we have to stand up for. It’s all of those who come forward to support our country.”

Singling out the former diplomat, Blasey Ford said, “Ambassador Yovanovitch — all of the men and women who bravely come forward — they come forward to tell the truth, and to help our country. They might also be vilified, and they need to hear our voices of support, also.”

Blasey Ford did not elaborate on the details of Amb. Yovanovitch’s testimony to the House — which lasted several hours — but her comments to the progressive crowd were met with cheering and applause.

Politico described part of Yovanovitch’s testimony to Congress as “a top-to-bottom rebuke of the president, his associates, and his foreign policy.”

Yovanovitch accused the Trump administration of terminating from her position as ambassador earlier this year “without cause,” a claim President Trump adamantly denied. The president took to Twitter to say her performance in the role was unsatisfactory and that “the new Ukrainian President [Volodymyr Zelensky] spoke unfavorably about her.”

You can watch Blasey Ford’s acceptance speech in its entirety below. Her comment about Amb. Yovanovitch begins around the 14:20 mark:

[embedded content]

