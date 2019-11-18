The White House announced today the forthcoming recipients of the National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal, and one recipient stands out:

The Claremont Institute for championing the Nation’s founding principles and enriching American minds. Its publications and public events have deepened our understanding and appreciation of American freedom, democracy, justice, and rule of law.

The Claremont Institute is only the second think tank ever awarded the National Humanities Medal, and it is much deserved. The Institute issued a statement of appreciation this afternoon:

“We are humbled by this honor and grateful to President Trump and NEH Chairman Peede,” said Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams. “The medal is more than anything a testament to 40 years of teaching and writing about the history and intellectual traditions of the American founding and their application to our politics today—and to our teachers, students, staff, and supporters whose dedication these past four decades has been essential to our work, success, and most importantly, to promoting and defending American greatness.”

Congratulations to our friends out in Claremont.