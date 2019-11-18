Clive Owen will portray Bill Clinton in season three of “American Crime Story.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star actor will play the former president in “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which will chronicle the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal and the following impeachment proceedings. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Ends Amazing Season With Underwhelming Finale)

The latest season is expected to air in 2020.

Bold casting choice from FX on this one. I like Clive Owen a lot. He’s a great actor, and he starred in “Inside Man.” It’s one of my all-time favorite films, and his performance is a major reason why.

[embedded content]

Having said that, I’m not sure Clive Owen is who comes to mind when I’m thinking about Bill Clinton. I’m not sure he’s even on the list at all.

He’s a great actor, but Bill Clinton? I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it at all.

Now, I hope I’m wrong. Nothing would make me happier than being wrong. I’d love for Owen as Clinton to be the hit of 2020.

I’m just not sold. Luckily, FX is on a bit of a heater lately, and the last season of “American Horror Story” was great.

If they’re going with Owen, then I think we just have to trust them.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. Let’s all hope season three is as good as the one about O.J. Simpson.