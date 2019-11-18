George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayNBC signs Mueller ‘pit bull’ prosecutor Andrew Weissman as legal analyst George Conway and Trump Jr. trade personal insults during impeachment hearing Kellyanne Conway after CNN plays George Conway remarks: ‘I’m embarrassed for you’ MORE and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Former Ukraine envoy offers dramatic testimony Nikki Haley: ‘We should always protect whistleblowers’ Haley: Giuliani should’ve been named ‘special envoy’ to Ukraine MORE got into a heated back-and-forth on Twitter on Monday after she knocked the conservative lawyer and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayNBC signs Mueller ‘pit bull’ prosecutor Andrew Weissman as legal analyst George Conway and Trump Jr. trade personal insults during impeachment hearing Conway: Trump reacted ‘pretty well’ to impeachment hearing because ‘there was nothing new’ MORE for his recent criticism of a Republican lawmaker amid the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone ‘trash,'” Haley tweeted on Monday afternoon. Her tweet also featured an article published by Townhall, titled “George Conway: Let’s Face It, This Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikImpeachment hearings likely to get worse for Republicans Trump labels Stefanik a ‘new Republican Star’ Five takeaways from ex-ambassador’s dramatic testimony MORE Character Is ‘Trash.’”

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

The post by the conservative website was centered around a tweet shared Friday by Conway that blasted the New York congresswoman as “lying trash” and urged his followers “give to her opponent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During Friday’s public impeachment hearing, Stefanik was shut down by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffJohnson: Whistleblower ‘exposed things that didn’t need to be exposed’ Schiff knocks Mulvaney over failure to testify in impeachment probe Impeachment hearings likely to get worse for Republicans MORE (D-Calif.) for trying to speak out of turn in conflict with the rules set for the proceedings. Stefanik and other Republicans later claimed that Schiff wasn’t allowing them to participate.

In response to Haley, Conway, a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE, took aim at the recent comments she made in defense of the president in an interview last Tuesday, in which she said Trump was “truthful” in “every instance” she worked with him.

Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty. https://t.co/xX0bf9uwpH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 18, 2019

“You’ll say anything to get the vice-presidential nomination, won’t you, @NikkiHaley?” he said in a follow-up tweet. He also took a shot at the ratio of comments Haley received on her tweet criticizing him in comparison to its likes and retweets, writing in another tweet: “Nice ratio here.”

The heated exchange by Haley and Conway comes several days after the lawyer went after Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpConservatives seek to stifle new ‘alt-right’ movement steeped in anti-Semitism Resistance or unhinged behavior? Partisan hatred reaches Trump’s family George Conway and Trump Jr. trade personal insults during impeachment hearing MORE on Twitter during Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Impeachment hearings don’t move needle with Senate GOP Trump rips ‘nasty’ and ‘obnoxious’ Chris Wallace after he presses Scalise about impeachment MORE‘s hearing on Friday.

Trump Jr. wrote in a tweet that “America hired” his father “to fire people like the first three witnesses” seen in the House’s first week of public impeachment hearings as part of its ongoing inquiry into Trump, referring to diplomats William Taylor and George Kent and Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Conway sounded off on Trump Jr.’s criticism, writing: “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have.”