Congressional Democrats are pointing to U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who is expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week, where a possible breakthrough on alleged wrongdoing by President Donald Trump might be shown.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said the verdict in Roger Stone’s trial last week could put “even more pressure” on Sondland in his upcoming appearance.

“I think the development last week of Roger Stone being sentenced for lying to the FBI and to Congress will put even more pressure on Ambassador Gordon Sondland,” he said. “I’ll remind you this isn’t a never-Trumper. This isn’t a part of the alleged deep state. This is someone who was a big Trump supporter — a major donor with a direct line to the White House.”

“And what I think is important for folks to keep in mind is that this isn’t one phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky,” Coons continued. “What we’ve heard in public testimony last week is this was clearly an orchestrated campaign largely led by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s private attorney, and by Gordon Sondland, a political appointee as ambassador to the E.U. who, frankly, had no business running a parallel private foreign policy that was designed to benefit President Trump politically.

