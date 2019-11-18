House Democrats on Monday night released a pair transcripts as part of their fast-paced impeachment inquiry, including the interview of a State Department official who testified about overhearing a private phone call between President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE and a top U.S. diplomat who told the president Ukraine planned to open an “investigation.”

The House Intelligence Committee released the testimonies of David Hale, the under secretary of State for political affairs, and David Holmes, a career State Department official now based in Kyiv, who is slated to give public testimony on Thursday.

Holmes told House investigators during a private deposition last week that Trump asked Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandSondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report Impeachment hearings don’t move needle with Senate GOP Lawmakers spar over upcoming Sondland testimony MORE, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, during a July 26 phone conversation for an update on “the investigation.”

And Sondland responded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would give Trump what he wanted.

“So, he’s gonna do the investigation?” Trump asked, according to Holmes’s opening statement, which was obtained by The Hill.

“He’s gonna do it,” Sondland replied, adding that the foreign leader will do “anything you ask him to.”

DEVELOPING…