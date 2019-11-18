Democrats are looking into President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reversed course on flavored e-cigarette ban over fear of job losses: report Trump to award National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight Sondland notified Trump officials of investigation push ahead of Ukraine call: report MORE’s potential obstruction of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows ‘very strong case of bribery’ by Trump Gowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ MORE’s Russia probe as part of the impeachment inquiry, a House Judiciary Committee counsel told a panel of federal circuit court judges on Monday.

House Democrats have repeatedly pushed for the release of grand jury documents stemming from Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, citing an “urgent need.”

Judge Thomas Griffith, a George W. Bush appointee, questioned the continued relevance of the Mueller grand jury testimony and exhibits, given press reports that Democrats are focused on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine in their impeachment hearings.

“Don’t believe everything you read in the press,” House attorney Douglas Letter said.

Letter seemed to indicate that while the Ukraine matter has captured most of the recent headlines related to impeachment, Democrats are still pursuing Mueller’s findings into Trump’s possible obstruction of justice, which Letter said contained “plenty of evidence.”

Letter indicated House Democrats are interested broadly in evidence relevant to a determination of Trump’s “ability to continue to serve as president.”