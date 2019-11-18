Ann Coulter stopped by the Daily Caller and delivered a blistering response to radio host Mark Levin’s claim that she and Matt Drudge are “pseudo conservatives” and “sellouts” for allegedly turning on President Donald Trump.

Coulter criticized the president for being willing to make a deal with Democrats to allow DACA recipients to stay in the U.S., immediately after claiming those same DACA recipients were criminals.

Okay, that does it. I give up. They can stay. You must go. https://t.co/D6G2YPe8QI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 12, 2019

Coulter told Daily Caller Video Columnist Anders Hagstrom that Levin’s accusation was ironic given that Levin himself began supporting Trump long after herself. (RELATED: Ann Coulter Gives Up On Trump, Tells Him ‘You Must Go’)

