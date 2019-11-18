A link shared on Facebook allegedly shows a BBC News video with more than 1.6 million views that claims actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died in a stunt accident.

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller found no credible reports that Johnson has died in a stunt accident. The video was posted on what appears to be a fake news website that has no apparent affiliation with BBC News.

Fact Check:

Johnson, known for roles like “Ballers” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” isn’t the first celebrity to fall victim to a death hoax this year. In September, social media users speculated that actor Clint Eastwood had died from a heart attack while filming a commercial. (RELATED: Did Clint Eastwood Die From A Heart Attack Like This Facebook Post Claims?)

This Facebook post links to a video masquerading as content from BBC News, with the headline reading, “ACTUAL FOOTAGE: Dwyne (sic) ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dies at 47 After a Terrible Stunt Attempt Failed.” It includes footage of “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts presumably reporting on the death of another celebrity.

The video appears nowhere on the BBC News website nor on the network’s social media accounts. The website hosting the video has no apparent affiliation with BBC News and seems to be a fake news site.

Contrary to the post’s claim, Johnson is very much alive. He has been active on his social media accounts since the post was shared on Nov. 13. For instance, Johnson wished “Jumanji: The Next Level” co-star Danny DeVito a “Happy Birthday” on Instagram Nov. 17.

False rumors of Johnson having died previously circulated in 2011, 2014 and 2017, according to Snopes. “Rumors of my death are false,” he wrote on Facebook in 2011. “I’m still ‘Bringin’ It’ 24hrs a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year – including leap year!”

Johnson’s cousin, Tanoai Reed, has been Johnson’s main stunt double for nearly 20 years, according to Men’s Health.