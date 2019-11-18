Chrissy Teigen, feminist activist and supermodel, joined George Conway in calling Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) “trash” on social media.

Conway, who is known for his hatred of President Donald Trump despite being married to Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, circulated a fake photo of Stefanik flipping off cameras during the impeachment hearing Friday and took to Twitter to call the GOP representative a liar.

“[Elise Stefanik] is lying trash,” Conway posted to Twitter, urging people to donate to her Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb.

Conway was upset by Stefanik’s claim that House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) denied her attempts to ask former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch questions during the House impeachment inquiry hearing Friday.

While video recording of the hearing shows Schiff stymieing ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) efforts to yield Stefanik the balance of his time, Schiff was within his rights to do so under House rules governing the hearing.

If Stefanik, by being outspoken and persistent in her complaint, was attempting to rile up Trump critics — it worked.

Stefanik responded in a tweet of her own: “And for you [George Conway] — the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH. You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick misogynist support.”

Teigen then jumped into the feud by adding in response to Stefanik: “Really? I’ve called you trash before.”

Teigen, who is married to Grammy award-winning singer John Legend, is an outspoken feminist and ardent Trump detractor.

In April, the couple spoke at a three-day policy retreat for House Democrats, where they made their feelings known about the Trump presidency, his Twitter habits, and how women should conduct themselves in society.

During a panel event, when asked what women should say more, Teigen replied “F*** you” to laughter in the room.

What jumpstarted all of this?

Stefanik has been vocal in calling out Rep. Schiff’s “regime of secrecy” during the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“This was Adam Schiff’s first opportunity in front of the public; these hearings have been conducted in a basement bunker, part of his regime of secrecy,” Stefanik said following the Wednesday hearing, the Daily Wire reported. “And this was an abject failure for the Democrats and Adam Schiff.”

The GOP congresswoman was also effective in her questioning of witnesses during the impeachment inquiry’s public hearings last week.

On Friday, she pressed the issue while questioning Yovanovitch, eventually getting Yovanovitch to admit that she was prepped on how to answer questions regarding Hunter Biden and his involvement with Burisma by the Obama administration before her Senate confirmation hearings.