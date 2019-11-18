Feminist actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks appeared to forecast the catastrophic opening of her movie when she blamed sexism before it even happened.

Banks directed “Charlie’s Angels,” a reboot of the popular television show from the 1970s that was also made in a popular movie series in the 2000s.

Even before it opened in theaters, she was demanding audiences see the movie in order to defeat a sexist narrative.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” she said in an interview with t

he Herald Sun.

“If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies,” she explained.

The movie

opened to a disastrously disappointing $8.6 million of box office receipts for its first weekend. This falls far short of the $50 million it cost to produce the film, and is considered a monumental flop.

When Banks was confronted with the success of action movies with a female lead of the comic book genre, she dismissed those movies “feeding” the greater universe of comic book movies headed by male superheros.

“So even though those are movies about women, they put them in the context of feeding the larger comic book world, so it’s all about, yes, you’re watching a

Wonder Woman movie but we’re setting up three other characters or we’re setting up Justice League,” she responded.

Banks also hoped her movie could prove to studio executives that a film directed by a woman with female lead characters could be successful and earn movie.

Here’s more from feminist Banks:



[embedded content]

‘Charlie’s Angels:’ Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks Tell Hollywood to ‘Trust Women’



www.youtube.com



