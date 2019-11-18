“Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt sang the praises of Christian rapper Kanye West on Monday, claiming that he is bringing many people to Jesus Christ because of his music.

What are the details?

Earhardt made the remarks during Monday’s episode during an interview with Franklin Graham and also offered up commentary on West’s new movement.

“God is using him,” Earhardt said. “A lot of the younger individuals love him, so they’re coming to know God because of him.

“He has a huge following,” Earhardt said. “So many people are being saved because of him.”

Co-host Pete Hegseth added, “God works in mysterious ways.”

Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, added that he’s “thrilled” at what has happened in West’s life.

“I always like it when God works in a person’s life and changes them,” Graham said. “And Kanye’s is a life that’s been changed by the power of Almighty God, and it was his faith in Jesus Christ.”

Graham also pointed out his own surprise at West becoming a prominent advocate for Christianity in entertainment.

“Who would’ve thought a year or two ago that God would be using him to touch another generation of young people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ?” he asked, saying that he prays “God will keep his hand” on West, because there will likely be a “lot of people that want to use him and manipulate him.”

He added: “Who would’ve thought that he would’ve been in a church? And who would’ve thought a year or two ago, that God would be using him to touch another generation of young people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ?”

“I hope he just stays focused on what he feels God has called him to do now for the rest of his life,” he added.

What else?

On Sunday, the best-selling rapper appeared at prominent Pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston where he discussed his conversion to Christianity and his brand-new hit album, “Jesus Is King.”

West told those in the congregation that he believed it seemed like the Devil stole more talented performers, but there is a newly burgeoning “trend shift” in favor of Christianity, and insisted that “Jesus has won the victory.”

You can read more about his appearance at Osteen’s church here.