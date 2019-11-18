Gary Oldman is headed to Apple for the new series “Slow Horses.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot, which is based on a book from Mick Herron:

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 — Slough House. Oldman will play Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

I’m all in on this. Sign me up immediately. Gary Oldman as a spy who has messed up his career? Yeah, you can go ahead and jot me down for this one. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Gary Oldman is one of the best actors in the game, and there’s plenty of proof to back that statement up. His job in the Batman movies with Christian Bale was some next level stuff.

Everything the man touches turns to gold, and he’s got the perfect attitude I want to play a disgraced spook.

If you’re not pumped for “Slow Horses,” then you’re out of your mind. I didn’t read the books, I didn’t even know they existed and I’m still excited.

If Oldman is going to be in it, then I’m down to ride with it for sure. There’s no doubt about that.

Also, you have to love the fact Apple is trying to produce some fire content here in the streaming wars. This sounds like it’s going to be great, and we all know a rising tide raises all boats.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them.