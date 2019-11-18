Top House Republicans have requested information about President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, according to a letter sent to the senator over the weekend, CNN reported.

The request came from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Accordingly, because the Democrats have abandoned fundamental fairness and objectivity in their ‘impeachment inquiry,’ we reluctantly write to request any firsthand information you have about President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine between April and September 2019,” the letter read.

Johnson said he does not expect to be called to testify before the intelligence committee, but he will provide written information detailing his knowledge of the subject being investigated for potential impeachment.

“They’re not going to call me because certainly Adam Schiff wouldn’t want to be called by the Senate,” Johnson said on “Meet the Press.”

“There’s going to be a separation there, but I think I will reply to that and I will supply my telling of events which is difficult to do in eight to 10 minutes on a show like this.”

Johnson attended the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky with a delegation that included former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, and former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker. Johnson was also involved in a debriefing on Ukraine with the aforementioned officials and President Trump.

According to Johnson, Sondland told him that the president was making security aid to Ukraine conditional upon a public announcement of investigations by Ukraine. Johnson said he asked President Trump about the issue, and the president denied any such conditions.

“So, I’m the one that raised the issue from my phone call with Gordon Sondland the day before, where he described some type of— something that Ukraine had to do before President Trump would release the funding,” Johnson told CNN. “And when I brought up that scenario, President Trump immediately — and I have described as adamantly and vehemently — denied it.”

Sondland and Volker are among those who will testify publicly during the second week of impeachment inquiry hearings, beginning Tuesday.