The Democratic National Committee and journalists at PBS worry Politico’s choice to moderate December’s Democratic debate will be too conservative for the likes of the party, NBC reported Monday.

Politico publisher Robert Allbritton wants Politico Magazine political correspondent Tim Alberta as the co-host for the sixth Democratic primary debate on Dec. 19 in California. The DNC and reporters at PBS are worried about Alberta’s ideological purity, NBC reported, citing multiple sources.

Alberta once wrote for National Review, a conservative magazine.

PBS journalists Judy Woodruff, Yamiche Alcindor and Amna Nawaz are being considered for the job. DNC officials believe Alberta is out of step to co-moderate a debate meant to introduce the Democratic candidates to the American public, NBC reported.

Politico says Alberta is nonpartisan and is continuing to push for his inclusion. (RELATED: DNC And Big Tech Team Up To Ding Alleged Misinformation Ahead Of Democratic Debates)

To make the sixth debate stage, Democratic candidates will need to hit more stringent requirements than was asked of them in previous debates. They must hit 4% in at least four DNC-approved early voting state polls or receive 6% support in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada.

The fifth debate is scheduled for Nov. 20 in the Atlanta, Georgia. Candidates must hit 3% in four national or early state polls and have 165,000 donors to qualify. PBS, Politico, nor the DNC have responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.