As the House Intelligence Committee continues impeachment inquiry hearings related to President Donald Trump’s actions toward Ukraine, House lawyers are fighting in court to get redacted information from the Mueller report that they believe could be evidence that the president lied in his written testimony, according to CNN.

A House lawyer argued in federal court Monday that the House Judiciary Committee needed access to Mueller grand jury material to determine the truthfulness of the written testimony Trump submitted to Mueller for his investigation into Russian collusion and election interference.

President Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates testified during the recently concluded trial of Roger Stone that Trump and Stone had discussed the impending release of information beneficial to Trump’s 2016 campaign, around the same time Stone was working to get information from stolen Democratic documents obtained by WikiLeaks.

House Democrats believe that a redacted portion of the Mueller report in which former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort appears to discuss Trump and WikiLeaks is crucial to their investigation into whether Trump potentially lied or obstructed justice.

According to House general counsel Douglas Letter, Manafort’s “situation shows so clearly that there is evidence, very sadly, that the President might have provided untruthful answers and this is a key part of the impeachment inquiry.”

A panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit questioned both sides on the issue, asking why the Justice Department felt it should not release the grand jury information, and calling for House investigators to justify its need for the information, particularly in light of concerns about public leaks.

The House impeachment inquiry, led by the Intelligence Committee, continues with several public hearings this week. At the conclusion of Intelligence Committee hearings, whether they end this week or later, the Judiciary Committee will review the resulting report and may hold some hearings of its own before potentially drawing up articles of impeachment to be voted on by the full House.