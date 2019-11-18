President Donald Trump’s former campaign communications adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax TV on Monday that Democrats are uncomfortable with their choice of presidential candidates.

Miller noted South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg outperforming the other candidates in Iowa shows not only his popularity in his home state, but how unpopular his rivals are with the Democratic Party.

“The fact of the matter is that [former Vice President] Joe Biden, [Massachusetts Democratic Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, and [Vermont independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders are largely retreads,” Miller told “America Talks Live.” “These are folks who the Democratic primary voters are familiar with.”

However, Miller added, Democratic voters are “looking for somebody new,” and “the key about Mayor Pete is that right now nobody has laid a hand on him. This is very early and as soon as Warren and Biden and Sanders decide they actually want to compete in Iowa they’re going to chop Mayor Pete to shreds.”

He added, another sign of Democrats’ discomfort is House Speaker “Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Hill Democrats pushing forward with this impeachment nonsense going all the way into, potentially, the middle of February next year. It’s really an indictment on this Democratic field, the fact that they don’t feel comfortable about the candidates they have.”

