(CNBC) — Long-running trivia game show Jeopardy! will air a multi-night tournament event, “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” in prime time on ABC starting January 7, the show announced on Monday.

The series of matches, hosted by Alex Trebek, will pit against one another the three players who took home the most cash in the game show’s history: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

After a series of matches, the first to win three face-offs will bank $1 million. The three players won a combined $10.7 million during their runs on the show.

