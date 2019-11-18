Former White House chief of staff John Kelly denied bombshell accusations from Nikki Haley that he had actively attempted to undermine the president’s agenda while at the White House.

The comments were documented on Monday by Katie Couric on her official Twitter account.

“I asked General Kelly about Nikki Haley’s new book and if he thinks she’s positioning herself for a 2024 run or even to replace VP Mike Pence on the ticket,” tweeted Couric.

“Let me say that as I was leaving the White House, there was a lot, a lot of rumor about replacing Mike Pence. I was on the way out and I didn’t put my nose into that,” he responded.

“But again, I don’t know why she would have written that,” he continued. “It just didn’t happen.”

Couric said she asked Kelly if he believed Haley was endeavoring to replace Mike Pence as vice president.

“You know that’s a political question, those of us who served in the military tend to stay away from that,” he responded.

“I would say that Vice President Pence is a decent, honorable man and I think he would make a great candidate to be the President of the US, and I probably can’t say that about other people,” Kelly added, according to Couric.

Haley made the accusations after leaving the Trump administration where she served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She also accused Rex Tillerson, who served as the secretary of state, of working to undermine the president’s agenda.

He denied her claims and insinuated that she was absent for many of the meetings with the president.

“Ambassador Haley was rarely a participant in my many meetings and is not in a position to know what I may or may not have said to the president,” Tillerson said.

