Appeals courts often deal with the behavior of lawyers, defendants, plaintiffs and sometimes even jurors when the judicial system gets a second bite at a major legal dispute these days.

This time, it’s like to be the behavior of a federal judge.

In fact, William Orrick handled Planned Parenthood’s civil case seeking damages from the undercover reporters who made and released videos of Planned Parenthood abortionists talking about their unborn-baby-body-parts-for-sale schemes back in 2015. under a cloud.

The verdict came in Friday, with damages set by a jury of about $870,000 for the abortion industry leader.

However, Orrick repeatedly has taken the side of Planned Parenthood in the dispute that already has run for several years.

And he was asked to let another judge take over the case, but he refused.

The issues include that Orrick served on the board of an organization, Good Samaritan Family Resource Center, that works directly with Planned Parenthood and houses an abortionists’ office.

And during the course of case proceedings, several times, his wife publicly condemned the undercover investigation and those who revealed the abortionists’ money-making.

The judge has claimed several videos he suppressed don’t show wrongdoing by abortionists, but two congressional investigations have resulted in referrals to the Justice Department for possible prosecution.

Also, two bioscience companies cited in released videos reached a $7.7 million settlement with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for allegedly selling fetal tissue for profit.

Earlier in the case, Charles LiMandri, the chief counsel for the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, said Orrick “is an ardent supporter of abortion and Planned Parenthood, and he and his spouse have shown open hostility to David [Daleiden, a defendant].”

“Allowing a biased judge to preside over this case is a grave injustice,” he said.

Orrick repeatedly has lashed out against Daleiden and others from the Center for Medical Progress, whose work revealed abortionists talking about how they could “crush” an unborn child in ways that would leave organs for which researchers were paying a lot of money usable.

Orrick also had ruled that the videos were deceptively edited, but his opinion was flatly contradicted by another a federal appeals court ruling that said they were not.

The defendants include the Center for Medical Progress; Biomax, a fake organ procurement company used by CMP journalists; Troy Newman, one of three founding board members for CMP who is also president of Operation Rescue; Albin Rhomberg, a founding CMP board members, David Daleiden, project lead and a founding CMP board member; Sandra Merritt, an undercover journalist working with CMP; and Geraldo Adrian Lopez, who also worked as an undercover journalist for CMP.

Liberty Counsel, one of the defense teams working to help the defendants in the case, also revealed that in the current civil case, “Orrick had ordered the jury to find Merritt and Daleiden guilty of trespassing for their undercover journalism at Planned Parenthood conferences and clinics before the jury retired to consider a verdict.”

“The judge said the jury must accept his rulings and only decide if Planned Parenthood suffered damage from the trespass and what damages they should be awarded.

“Orrick also told the jury it couldn’t look at this as a First Amendment case, where freedom of speech and the press could be considered as a defense,” the team said.

LiMandri’s organization said of course there will be appeals.

The team said Orrick, “a Planned Parenthood supporter, made multiple rulings before and during the trial that tipped the scale in Planned Parenthood’s favor, all but ensuring that the jury would not see the full scope of Planned Parenthood’s heinous acts.”

The team continued, “Throughout the trial, Orrick was hostile to David, repeatedly cutting off defense questioning he considered straying too close to eliciting information related to Planned Parenthood’s history of selling tissue from aborted fetuses.”

Daleiden released a statement, saying, “While top Planned Parenthood witnesses spent six weeks testifying under oath that the undercover videos are true and Planned Parenthood sold fetal organs on a quid pro quo basis, a biased judge with close Planned Parenthood ties spent six weeks influencing the jury with pre-determined rulings and by suppressing video evidence, all in order to rubber-stamp Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit attack on the First Amendment. This is a dangerous precedent for citizen journalism and First Amendment civil rights across the country, sending a message that speaking truth and facts criticizing the powerful is no longer protected by our institutions.”

“Obviously we will appeal,” confirmed Katie Short of Life Legal Defense Foundation.

“We are appalled by today’s verdict. It is as though the jury completely disregarded every piece of evidence we produced. Not only does Planned Parenthood engage in illegal and morally repugnant practices, but its agents never bothered to tell the defendants that the conversations about things like ‘crushing above and crushing below’ to get more desirable and salable body parts were confidential,” said Life Legal executive director Alexandra Snyder.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “This profoundly unjust verdict concludes a trial stacked from day one by a pro-abortion activist judge. Still, the testimony heard – including stunning admissions that Planned Parenthood’s baby parts buyer sold the beating hearts and fully intact heads of innocent children killed in potentially illegal abortions – has further exposed the truth about abortion industry brutality and greed. It was for abuses like these that the Senate Judiciary Committee and House Select Panel made 13 criminal referrals to the Justice Department after spending almost a year and a half investigating Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry’s role in the harvest and sale of baby body parts. We are proud to stand with David Daleiden and the brave undercover journalists of the Center for Medical Progress and will not stop fighting to hold Planned Parenthood accountable.”

“This lawsuit is payback for David Daleiden exposing Planned Parenthood’s dirty business of buying and selling fetal parts and organs,” declared lead Thomas More Society defense attorney Peter Breen. “We intend to seek vindication for David on appeal. His investigation into criminal activity by America’s largest abortion provider utilized standard investigative journalism techniques, those applied regularly by news outlets across the country.”

“David Daleiden and those who helped to expose Planned Parenthood’s gruesome baby body parts trafficking scheme should immediately appeal today’s guilty verdict, which surely belongs instead to the $1.5 billion dollar abortion corporation that kills over 900 preborn children every day. Planned Parenthood Judge Orrick – who has well-documented ties to the organization – was clearly incapable of seeing the true criminals here, who are those engaged in the harvesting and sale of the body parts of preborn children. It is a sad day when the justice system is manipulated by the rich and powerful to protect the guilty and punish the innocent.” Lila Rose, president of Live Action.