Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault during his confirmation process in 2018, said over the weekend she was ready to face whatever criticism came her way when she reported her concerns about the longtime judge.

“When I came forward last September, I did not feel courageous. I was simply doing my duty as a citizen,” Ford said during a speech at the ACLU of Southern California’s annual Bill of Rights dinner Sunday evening. “I understood that not everyone would welcome my information, and I was prepared for a variety of outcomes, including being dismissed.”

Ford was given the organization’s Roger Baldwin Courage award for coming forward with her allegations, which were not proven.

“I’m thankful sharing my experience prompted 200,000 people from across our country and around the word to send messages of support … many handwritten, sharing their own story assault and abuse,” Ford added.

The ACLU of Southern California posted several clips of Ford’s speech on its Twitter page.

Ford’s allegations forced the Senate Judiciary Committee to halt its confirmation process of Kavanaugh last year as it investigated her claims. Both Kavanaugh and Ford answered questions from the panel during separate hearings that were broadcast live.

Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed by a narrow margin, 50-48.