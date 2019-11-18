https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12983406

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin was fired by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), according to a new report, after she supported a Holocaust-denying, far-right activist who has been trying to revive the alt-right as an influential part of the conservative movement.

In recent months, white nationalist, anti-Semitic internet personality Nick Fuentes has drawn attention for leading a group of supporters to disrupt YAF, Turning Point USA, and other conservative events on college campuses. Most recently, Donald Trump Jr. and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk were heckled off stage at an event where the president’s son was promoting his new book.

The Hill describes Fuentes’ group, known as “Groypers,” as a loose collection of people who believe Kirk are insufficiently right-wing, so the Groypers barge into their events in order to push bigoted positions. While a plethora of mainstream conservatives have condemned them, The Daily Beast reports that Malkin has lauded Fuentes as “one of the New Right leaders,” bashed his critics, and parroted their talking points.

Malkin has years of history with the YAF speakers bureau, but that came to an end this week. The group sent a statement to the Beast saying, “Michelle Malkin in no longer part of YAF’s campus lecture program.” They also released this tweet which seems to be directed at Fuentes’ crowd.

Fuentes has recently achieved somewhat viral status on Twitter thanks to videos in which he denies the Holocaust; defends racial segregation; calls for CNN journalists to be hanged.

Malkin responded to this by reaffirming her support for Fuentes and criticizing YAF as the “Keepers of the Gate.”

While Malkin has doubled down on her views, conservatives have condemned them.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...