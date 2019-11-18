Duncan shooting leaves 3 dead at Walmart

A shooting at a Walmart in Duncan reportedly left three people dead on Monday. The Duncan Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Monday. A white man and a white woman were shot inside a car, and another white man was killed outside of the car, according to a Duncan police Facebook post. Officers found a handgun at the scene. The Duncan Banner first reported the shooter was killed, and the scene has been contained. Schools in the city were placed on lockdown after the shooting. Duncan Public Schools announced police have given the all-clear to reopen as normal. School operations continued inside during the lockdown, but no visitors were admitted. The Duncan Police Department first posted on its Facebook page about 10:30 a.m. that it had received reports of a shooting at Walmart and was still gathering information. The Oklahoman will provide more details as they become available.

A family member reacts at the scene of a shooting that left three people dead in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Okla. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. [Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]

Bullet holes in the windshield of a car at the scene of a shooting that left three people dead in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Okla. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. [Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]

Aaron Helton talks about witnessing theshooting that left three people dead in the Walmart parking lot in Duncan, Okla. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. [Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]

